Heavy rainfall likely in 6 divs

DHAKA : Under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions during next 24 hours commencing 3pm on Monday, reports UNB.

Due to very heavy rainfall landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chittagong division, said a Met Office bulletin.