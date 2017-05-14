Hearing on Sayedee, govt’s review pleas adjourned till Monday

DHAKA : The Supreme Court on Sunday adjourned the hearing on two review petitions-one filed by the government and the other by war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee-against its earlier verdict in a war crimes case, till Monday, reports UNB.

A five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order.

Attorney General Mahabubey Alam represented the state and Khandaker Mahbub Hossain stood for Sayedee.

The other judges are Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Mia, Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Justice Mirza Hussain Haider.

Earlier on April 4, the Appellate Division fixed May 14 for hearing the two review petitions.

On February 28, 2013, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sayedee to death for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971. On March 28, 2013, Sayedee filed an appeal with the apex court seeking acquittal from the charges, while the government on the same day separately appealed to the Supreme Court demanding capital punishment in all the eight charges he faced. The SC on December 31, 2015 released the full text of its verdict commuting Sayedee’s death penalty to jail unto death in the case. It pronounced its verdict on September 17, 2014.