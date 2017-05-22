Hearing on death references, appeals begin

DHAKA : The High Court on Monday started hearing the death reference and appeals of 26 death-row convicts in connection with Narayanganj seven-murder cases, reports UNB.

An HC bench of Justice Bhabani Prasad Singha and Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam started hearing the death references and appeals.

Deputy Attorney General MA Mannan Mohon presented the paper book of the case.

Earlier on May 7, the paper book and all documents related to the murder cases were sent to the High Court.

A court of Narayanganj on January 16 last sentenced 26 people, including three sacked Rab officials and ex-city councillor Nur Hossain, to death and nine others to different jail terms in the two cases filed over the sensational seven-murder incident.

On February 8, the High Court accepted appeals of 15 condemned convicts, including Nur Hossain and three sacked Rab-11 officials, challenging the their death penalty in the Narayanganj seven-murder cases.

On April 27, 2014, Narayanganj panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah area.

At the same time, senior lawyer at the District Judge’s Court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were also abducted on their way to the capital.

Three days after their abduction, the bodies of six men, including those of Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the Shitalakhya River. The following day, the body of Nazrul’s car driver Jahangir was recovered from the river.

Later, Selina Islam Beauty, the widow of Nazrul Islam, filed a case against six people while Advocate Chandan Sarkar’s son-in-law filed another case.