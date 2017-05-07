HC verdict on Oishee’s plea against death penalty any day

DHAKA : The High Court will deliver its verdict any day on the death reference, and appeal of Oishee Rahman against the death penalty awarded to her for killing her parents-police officer Mahfuzur Rahman and his wife Swapna Rahman-in 2013,reports UNB.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Jahangir Hossain kept the death reference and appeal in the case waiting for verdict after concluding hearing, said Deputy Attorney General Jahirul Haque Jahir while talking to reporters.

On March 13, the same HC bench started the hearing on the death reference and appeal and Deputy Attorney General Jahirul Haque Jahir read out the paper book of the case before the court.