HC summons OC over handcuffing student being treated

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday ordered the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station to appear before it on Wednesday to explain over handcuffing a Jahangirnagar University (JU) student while being treated at the hospital, reports BSS.

A bench of HC division comprising Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice A.K.M. Zahirul Hoque also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why giving treatment of a person in handcuff should not be declared illegal.

The HC issued the rule following a news report over the matter published in different dailies.

Home secretary, inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police of Dhaka range, superintendent of police of Dhaka and officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station have been made respondents to the rule.

A group of JU students took to the streets on Saturday following deaths of their two fellows in road accidents at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital on Friday.

At one stage of the protest, Nazmul Hasan fell sick and he was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police handcuffed one of his hands to the hospital bed while being treated and shown Nazmul and 41 others arrested in a case filed for vandalism. The students on Sunday got bail from the court.