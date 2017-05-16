HC stays proceedings of 3 subversion cases against Khaleda

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday stayed proceedings of three more subversion cases against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice A. N. M. Bashir Ullah passed the order, issuing rules asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not quash the proceedings of the cases.

Police had filed the cases against Khaleda with Jatrabari and Darus Salam police stations on the charges of vandalizing vehicles and setting those on fire during the blockade program called by BNP-led alliance in 2015.

With these three, proceedings of 12 cases against Khaleda have been stayed so far by the High Court.