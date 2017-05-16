HC questions legality of class XI admission policy

DHAKA : The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the class XI admission policy-2017 should not be declared unlawful, reports UNB.

The HC bench of Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr. Eunus Ali Akond.

Besides, the court also stayed the effectiveness of class XI admission policy-2017 which allows student enrolment only on the basis of students’ Grade Point Average(GPA) for Viqarunnisa Noon School & College.

The Education Secretary and officials concerned of the government are made respondents to the rule, which is returnable in four weeks.

Earlier, on May 10, Eunus Ali Akond, also father of a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, filed the writ petition challenging the legality of the class XI admission policy-2017.

The writ mentioned that, according to the Education Ordinance 1961, the educational institutions can enroll students as per their own decision following the regulation of 2009 but the class XI admission policy-2017 which allows student admission only on the basis GPA, is contrary to the ordinance. Online application process for admission into private and government colleges for 2017-18 academic sessions began across the country on May 7.