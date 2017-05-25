HC orders formation of managing committees for Eng schools

DHAKA : The High Court here on Thursday ordered the English medium school across the country to form their managing committees, reports UNB.

An HC bench, comprising Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md Badruzzaman, passed the order disposing of a writ filed seeking rules for English medium schools.

The court also ordered the observance of all national days, including the Independence Day and the Victory Day, with due solemnity by the English medium schools.

Deputy Attorney General Sardar Rashed Jahangir, assistant Attorney General Protikar Chakma and Suchira Hossain stood for the state, while Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Anik R Haque and JR Khan Robin for the petitioner.

On April 5 last, the court fixed May 25 for passing an order on completion of hearing on the rule. According to the Education Ordinance 1962 and 2007, Barrister Badruddoza Badal said, the HC ordered formation of managing committees involving the representatives of guardians which will fix all kinds of fees, including that of admission, for the English medium schools.

The school authorities will not be allowed to fix any fee without the consent of the committee, Badal added.

Besides, the court directed the Education Ministry to issue a circular to implement its order and submit a progress report in this regard within three months.

In 2014, Javed Faruq, a guardian of a student of an English medium school, filed the writ with the HC seeking its order for the formulation of education rules, including tuition and re-admission fees, and session charge, for the English medium schools.