HC hearing on death reference, appeals in 7-murder trial starts soon

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) is going to hear soon the appeals of the convicts and the death references in the sensational Narayanganj seven-murder trial as the paper book of the case has been prepared.

“BG Press has already finished printing the paper book of the case and we hope it would reach the Supreme Court this week,” HC Additional Registrar (administration and judicial) Md Sabbir Faiz told BSS.

Faiz said once the paper book is prepared, there would be no bar in holding hearing of the case on priority basis.

“After the paper book is prepared, it would then be sent to the chief justice. He would then send the matter to any bench of his choice to hold the hearing,” the additional registrar added.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge court on January 16 sentenced 26 persons, including main accused Nur Hossain, dismissed RAB officials Lt Col Tareque Sayeed Mohammad, Maj Arif Hossain and Lt Commander SM Masud Rana to death in the sensational seven-murder trial.

The court also sentenced nine other accused to different terms in jail. All the documents of the case were sent to the High Court on January 22. The High Court on February 8 received the appeals of the convicts on February 8.

After that, Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha ordered the department concerned of the High Court Division to prepare the paper book of the case on priority basis.

Narayanganj City Corporation councilor Nazrul Islam along with his three companions and driver were kidnapped by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 on April 27 in 2014.

Besides, senior lawyer Chandan Sarker and his driver Ibrahim were also picked up by the same team as they witnessed the abduction of Nazrul and his associates.

Subsequently bodies of all seven of them were found floating in the Shitalakkhya river.

Two cases were filed in this connection-one by Nazrul’s family and the other by Chandan’s family.

Later, three RAB officials-Lt Col Tareque Sayeed Mohammad, Maj Arif Hossain and Lt Commander SM Masud Rana – were sacked from the services for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killings.

A total 35 people, including prime accused Nur Hossain and three sacked RAB officials, were indicted on February 8, 2016, in the killing case.