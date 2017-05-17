Hatirjheel-Sonargaon flyover opens to traffic

DHAKA : Another part of the much- awaited Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover connecting Hatirjheel to Sonargaon intersection, was opened to traffic on Wednesday morning to ease traffic congestion, reports UNB.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the 850-meter section of the flyover around 10:15am. On March 30 last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the first part, also stretching two-km from Saatrasta intersection up to Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Avenue (Moghbazar), of the 8.7km Mouchak-Moghbazar Flyover.

Another part of the flyover stretching two-km from Janakantha building to near Aarong (Mouchak) was opened to traffic on September 15 last to ease traffic congestions on Eskaton-Mouchak road further.