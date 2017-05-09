H M Ershad gets clean chit in graft case

DHAKA : The High Court on Tuesday acquitted Jatiya Party chairman and ex-president HM Ershad of graft charges in a case filed in 1991, reports UNB.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty passed the order following a petition filed by Ershad against a lower court verdict that had sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment in the case.

Besides, the HC rejected the two petitions filed by the government for extending the jail term of Ershad.

Earlier on April 12, the High Court fixed May 9 for delivering judgment on three petitions-one filed by HM Ershad and two others by the government.

The then Bureau of Anti-Corruption (BAC) filed the case against former military ruler Ershad with Cantonment Police Station on January 8, 1991 on charge of misappropriating Tk 1.91 crore by misusing powers at different times when he was the president of the state from December 11, 1983 to December 6, 1990.

A Dhaka court on February 3, 1992 convicted him for graft and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

The court had also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate the money and a Toyota Land-Cruiser jeep from Ershad.