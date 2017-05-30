Green aspects to get priority while extracting coal: Nasrul

DHAKA : State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid on Tuesday said the government wants to extract local coal keeping in mind the environmental aspects and people’s interest, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while addressing a deal signing ceremony at a city hotel where state-owned Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Ltd (BCMCL) and a consortium of two German companies and one Australian firm entered into an agreement to conduct the feasibility study in the Dighipara coal mine.

BCMCL is a Petrobangla subsidiary which operates Barapukuria coal mine and it also owns the adjacent Dighipara coal mine located in Dinajpur district.

The consortium of MIRRAG Consulting International GmbH and FUGRO Consult GmbH of Germany and Runge Pincock Minarco Limited of Australia will conduct the feasibility study at a cost of Tk 167.45 crore.

Nasrul said the main objective of the deal is to get prepared to utilise the local coal to ensure the country’s energy security. “But we want to do it taking the environmental aspects and interest of common people into consideration. Because the site is located in a populated area where huge paddy is produced,” he added.

He mentioned that the coal mine has a reserve of 865 million tonnes of coal. “If at least 40 percent could be extracted, it’ll help a lot to generate electricity,” he said.

“We have to have energy security to achieve the goal of becoming a middle income country by 2021,” he said adding that the government has been proving electricity to the people to this end.

The junior minister said after receiving electricity, now people want uninterrupted power and they are working to fulfill that goal.

He said the underground method of mining will mainly be used to extract coal from Dighipara coal mine.

The function was also addressed, among others by, Primary and Mass Education Minister and Dighipara’s local MP Mustafizur Rahman, German Ambassador Dr Thomas Priznz and Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett, Energy Secretary Nazimuddin Chowdhury and Petrobanbgla Chairman Abul Mansur Mohammad Faizullah.

As per the deal, the feasibility study work includes drilling of 60 boreholes into the depth of 500 metre plus, 3D seismic survey in around six square km area, topographic in 24 sqm area, hydrology and hydrogeological studies by conducting four production wells, environment impact assessment (EIA) study, environment management plan (EMP), preparation of rehabilitation and resettlement action plan, mine planning and project feasibility study plan.