Great danger signal No. 10 at Ctg, Cox’s Bazar ports

DHAKA : The maritime ports of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 10 as cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ has intensified into severe a cyclonic storm and is approaching towards Bangladesh coast, reports UNB.

‘Mora’, formed over the east-central Bay and adjoining North Bay, moved slightly northwards over North Bay and adjoining east central Bay and may cross Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar coast by Tuesday morning.

The coastal districts of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will also come under the danger signal number 10, according to the latest Met office bulletin.

Besides, the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted the danger signal number 8. The coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and char areas will come under the danger signal number 8.

The cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ was centred at 6pm on Monday about 385 kms South off Chittagong port, 3o5 kms South off Cox’s Bazar port, 450 kms South-Southeast off Mongla port and 370 kms South-Southeast off Payra port.

Under the peripheral influence of cyclone ‘Mora’, gusty/squally wind with

rain or thundershowers started affecting the North Bay and the coastal districts and maritime ports from Monday afternoon.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 62 kms of the cyclone centre is about 89 Kph rising up to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain high near the system.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barisal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagherhat, khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by a storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide under the influence of Mora.

The coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 62-88 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the cyclonic storm.

All the fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Meanwhile, the plying of all types of vessels has been suspended at Chittagong seaport channel.

The port also ordered to remove all the ships from the port jetty, UNB Chittagong correspondent reports quoting a source at Chittagong Port.

Besides, the district administration held an emergency meeting with Red Crescent team, law enforcers and others for coordination of overall disaster management works.

Acting Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Golam Mostafa at a press briefing at the ministry said they have taken all the necessary preparations to face any disaster.

He said people will be shifted to the shelter centres from the coastal areas by this evening.

Besides, 55,000 volunteers as well as Red Crescent members are working under Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) in the southern region.

Mostafa said deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers have taken necessary steps to provide medicine, food, pure drinking water and shelter to possible victims.

A control room, National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC), has been opened with the helpline (9540454, 01715180192) to respond to calls.