CHITTAGONG : The results of 687 students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under Chittagong Education Board (CEB) have been changed after revaluation.
A total of 52 students, who could not come out successful earlier, passed after the revaluation of their answer scripts, reports BSS.
After scrutiny, 67 more examinees have secured GPA-5, said Controller of Chittagong Education Board Mahbub Hasan.
Following applications, about 57,114 answer scripts of 21,939 students were revaluated.
During the scrutiny, it was found.
Grade of 687 students changed after revaluation
CHITTAGONG : The results of 687 students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under Chittagong Education Board (CEB) have been changed after revaluation.