Grade of 687 students changed after revaluation

CHITTAGONG : The results of 687 students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under Chittagong Education Board (CEB) have been changed after revaluation.

A total of 52 students, who could not come out successful earlier, passed after the revaluation of their answer scripts, reports BSS.

After scrutiny, 67 more examinees have secured GPA-5, said Controller of Chittagong Education Board Mahbub Hasan.

Following applications, about 57,114 answer scripts of 21,939 students were revaluated.

