Govt takes master plans to increase power generation capacity : Nasrul

SANGSAD BHABAN : State Minister for Power and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said massive programmes have been undertaken to expand the country’s power generation capacity aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a middle income one in line with the Vision-2021 of the government, reports BSS.

“We have no option other than increasing power generation capacity to become a middle income country as per head power consumption rate in a middle income country is 1,500 kilowatt while the rate in Bangladesh is only 450 KW,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary in the House, he said the government has a master plan to increase power generation capacity aimed at ensuring power for all.

Referring to the proposed Rampal coal-based power plant, he said some people have been spreading misleading information about the plant, which would be installed in the southern area of the country considering the growing electricity demand in Khulna region.

“The demand of power consumption in Khulna region would be increased to 7000 MW after construction of the Padma Bridge,” he said urging all not to spread misleading information centering the power plant since it would not do any harm to environment.

In this connection, he said the coal-based power plants have been operational in many developed countries across the world. The 1,320 MW Rampal Power Plant would not pose any adverse impact on environment since it is being installed by complying with all rules and regulations.

“The power plant is going to be built under ultra-super critical technology and its carbon emission rate will remain under world rating,” he added.

Responding to a question from treasury bench member Kamal Ahmed Majumder, he said a total of 34 power plants with 11,363 MW generation capacity are now under construction and the plants will go into operation in phases from 2017 to 2021.

Thirty four more power plants having the capacity of 4,917 MW are now under tender process and those are expected to go into operation by 2023. The government also has a plan to construct 11 more power plants with the capacity of 6,415 MW, he added.

He said currently the country is not experiencing any power shortfall since it has been producing 15,379 MW of power against the total demand for 8,500-9,000 MW.

The state minister said the government after considering future growing demand for power in the country has undertaken a programme to expand its power generation activities by setting up new power plants including installing nuclear power based plants.