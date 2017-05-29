Govt signs $616 m loan deals with ADB to improve power supply

DHAKA : The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed agreements for $616 million in loans to enhance the coverage and reliability of the country’s power system and improving the efficiency of the distribution network, reports UNB.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Kazi Shofiqul Azam and Kazuhiko Higuchi, Country Director of ADB, signed the loan agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB respectively at a ceremony at the ERD.

Of the total project cost of $1,059 million, ADB is providing a market-based loan of $600 million and a concessional loan of $16 million with the government’s $441 million .

A $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, financed by the Government of Japan, forms part of the project.

The grant will support establishing small businesses, especially those owned by women, with affordable and stable power supply, as well as promoting women employment in the power sector.

The Power System Enhancement and Efficiency Improvement Project will contribute to the goal of the government of providing 100 percent access to electricity by 2021.

“Nearly one million households, majority in rural areas, will be newly connected through this project,” said ADB Country Director Kazuhiko Higuchi. “The project will also help more power transmission to the Dhaka region to meet rising demand for electricity in the largest and rapidly expanding growth center in the country.”

The project includes rehabilitation and expansion of over 50,000 kilometers (km) of rural distribution network across the country; the construction of a 174-km 400 kV transmission link between the southern Bangladesh and Dhaka; and installation of automated control systems for the distribution network in Dhaka.

The project will bring reliable power supply to 950,000 households and commercial users, including 875,000 households in rural areas. In addition, the project will support project design, investment planning, and institutional strengthening of the power sector agencies.