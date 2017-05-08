Govt to set up 1,500 more primary schools in rural areas: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman yesterday said the government has undertaken a project to set up 1,500 more primary schools in rural areas aimed at ensuring cent percent education, reports BSS.

The schools would be set up in the rural areas across the country where there are no primary schools yet. The minister said the government had already established 1,324 primary schools under the “Establishment of 1,500 primary schools” project in the areas where there is no school.

Responding to another question of treasury bench member Begum Hazera Khatun, he said the construction works for setting up the rest 176 primary schools are underway.

Replying to another question from Awami League lawmaker Tanvir Iamam, the minister said that the government had introduced stipend for primary education project (Phase-2), which was closed in June 30, 2015.