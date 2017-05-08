Govt to provide IT devices to 31,340 educational institutions

SANGSAD BHABAN : Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday told the House that the government would provide IT devices to 31,340 schools and colleges to help them establish multimedia classrooms, reports BSS.

“Laptops, multimedia projectors, speakers and modems would be supplied to 31,340 educational institutions for establishing multimedia classrooms,” he said replying to a question from treasury bench member Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Chittagong-12 constituency.

Besides, he said, some 5,20,820 teachers would be trained on various topics for conducting multimedia and modern technology-based classrooms.

He added that the devices would be supplied to the educational institutions under the government’s “Secondary and Higher Secondary Level Education through ICT (Phase-2) project”.

“The use of ICT and establishment of multimedia classrooms would be set up at all educational institutions in phases,” the minister said.

He said the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on April 4, 2017.

Nahid informed the House that the government so far provided laptops, multimedia projectors, speakers, modem having internet facility to 23,331 educational institutions and trained 24,122 teachers on digital content preparation for multimedia class under the same project.