Govt giving false impression about GDP, alleges BNP

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government is deceiving people about the GDP growth rate with wrong statistics, reports UNB.

“People are given wrong statistics to win their support. Awami League is saying the GDP growth rate will hit 7.24 percent this fiscal year. But economists and the World Bank are saying the GDP growth rate won’t be more than 6.8 percent,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, “It’s possible only for Awami League to deceive people by giving them wrong information.”

Bangladesh Labour Party organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), marking its founder Moulana Abdul Matin’s 22nd death anniversary.

Fakhrul questioned how the GDP growth rate could be 7.24 percent when there is no investment in the country, remittance flow decreased and export earrings from RMG sector marked a fall. “They’re fooling people with false statistics to cling to power.”

He also alleged that Awami League is trying to mislead people over their party’s ‘Vision 2030’ by creating unnecessary debate on it.

“Vision 2030 is a dream and a proposal. There can be a discussion on it. If necessary, something can be added to it and something can be excluded from it. But Awami League has directly turned it down. They’re trying to confuse people by talking about imitation (of their vision),” he said.

Fakhrul said there is now no politics in the country as Awami League strongly control it. “They (AL) are harassing BNP leaders and activists by implicating them in false and baseless cases. BNP is paying a heavy price in its movement for restoration of democracy.”

The BNP leader said Bangladesh is yet to get fair share of water of 58 common rivers with India. “We’re branded as anti-Indian if we talk about the fair share of water. I would like to clearly say we’re never anti-Indian.”

He alleged that the government has failed to ensure the right share of water of Teesta and other common rivers due to its subservient policy.