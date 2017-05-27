Govt gives priority to social safety net programmes : speakers

RAJSHAHI : The present government has given more priority to social safety net programmes for successful implementation of those, reports BSS.

The safety net programmes were furthermore expanded to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs). So, all sorts of its implementation related non-coordination, laps and gaps must be removed on an urgent basis.

Cabinet Division Secretary Shafiul Alam made this observation while addressing the inaugural session of a daylong divisional workshop here yesterday as the chief guest with Divisional Commissioner Noor-Ur-Rahman in the chair.

Cabinet Division and Divisional Commissioner Office jointly organised the workshop styled “Social Safety Net Programmes in Poverty Reduction” held at Nanking Darbar Hall in Rajshahi city. More than 150 officials including the Divisional Commissioners, district relief and rehabilitation officers, upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), project implementation officers, development activists and professional leaders from eight districts under the division attended the programme.

Addressing as special guest, Secretary to Social Welfare Ministry Zillar Rahman said the government has allocated Taka 45,000 crore for the safety net programmes for improving living and livelihood condition of the targeted beneficiaries including aged people and persons with disabilities.

During their concept-paper presentations, Director of Facility Development and Field Administration Programme Saidur Rahman and Social Protection Specialist Khaled Hassan gave an overview of the programmes implementation position.

Senior Additional Secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwary, Additional Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed and District Commissioner (DC) of Sirajganj Kamrunnahar Siddiqua also spoke. Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam asked all the field level officials and others concerned to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for protecting the interests of poor and distressed people rightly.

He also urged them to reduce system loss in project implementation that needs careful measures. There is no alternative to come out from the existing weakness relating to project and beneficiary scrutiny to protect the interests of the underprivileged section of the society.

Social safety net programme is playing significant role in alleviating poverty, he laid emphasis on bringing more accountability and transparency to get highest benefit from the safety net interventions. The safety net programmes can play also a major role in eradicating poverty by ensuring its proper planning, effective implementing policy, proper coordination and transparency and accountability, Shafiul Alam added.