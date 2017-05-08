Govt gets one more week to publish gazette on judges’ conduct rules

DHAKA : Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave one week more to the government to issue a gazette notification on the disciplinary and conduct rules for lower court judges, reports UNB.

Full bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order following a time-petition filed by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

Earlier on April 4, the SC extended time up to May 8 in this connection.

On March 14, it extended the time by two weeks for issuing the gazette. Before that, the Court, on February 27, gave the government two weeks to publish the gazette as it failed to publish it in time.

The court, on February 5, ordered the authorities concerned to issue the gazette notification by February 12. On November 24, 2016, it gave the government one week to publish the gazette notification.

The lower judiciary was officially separated in November 2007 but the disciplinary rules for lower court judges are yet to be formulated.

On December 2, 1999, the Supreme Court in the Masdar Hossain case issued a seven-point directive, including formulating separate disciplinary rules, for the lower court judges.

The Law Ministry on May 7, 2015 sent the draft of the rules to the Supreme Court which is similar to the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1985.