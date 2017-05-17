Govt to form cyber security agency : Tarana

DHAKA : State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim yesterday said the government would establish a cyber security agency to thwart cyber crimes in a coordinated manner in the country.

“Cyber security issue is being prioritised and formulation of the ‘Cyber Security Law’ is on the cards. After the law, cyber security agency will be established and it will act under the Prime Minister’s Office,” she said.

The state minister revealed it while inaugurating a car rally and road show in front of the office of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regularity Commission (BTRC) yesterday morning observing the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day-2017.

Tarana said: “Now BTRC, NTMC and ICT Division are working on cyber security own ways. After set up of the agency, all works in this arena will be run in a coordinated manner.”

A malicious software attack called “ransomware” infected computers across the globe last Friday, locking up more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries.

A few computers of Bangladesh have been reportedly attacked by the malware. Replying to a query regarding the issue, the state minister said:

“No country is yet to ensure cent percent security for cyber attack, and we will also get ready to ensure maximum security.”

She said they had already talked with different agencies and initiatives over raising mass awareness on the issue.

Referring to an audit team of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) for cyber security, Tarana said: “BCC has audit team and we want to prepare a legal base for it so the critical infrastructures can know their problems and try to fix those through the team.”

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Shyam Sundar Shikder, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, Vice-Chairman Ashsan Habib Khan and officials of different operators, among others, were present.

With the theme “Big Data for Big Impact”, the World Tele-communication and Information Society Day is being observed in Bangladesh along with other countries across the globe.

Marking the day, posts and telecommunications division and its affiliate organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes across the country to raise awareness.

Besides, the main event of the day was organised at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

On the other hand, a seminar will be held at IEB auditorium in the city on May 18 marking the day.

Special supplements were published in the national daily newspapers while all the television channels aired special programmess. BCS (telecom) Samity has published a special edition of their Tech Journal.

On the occasion, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Imran Ahmad, MP, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Shyam Sunder Sikder, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood and ITU Secretary General Houlin Zhao gave separate messages.