Govt earns Tk 1,26,356.73 cr in March 2016-17: Mannan

SANGSAD BHABAN, – The government has earned Taka 1,26,356.73 crore as revenue till March, 2017 during the fiscal 2016-17, reports BSS.

“During the corresponding period of 2015-2016, the revenue earnings was Taka 1,05,438.47 crore, which was Taka 20,918.26 crore lower than the same period of the current fiscal,” State Minister for Finance and Planning MA Mannan, on behalf of his minister AMA Muhith, told this replying a question from treasury bench member MA Awal in the Jatiya Sangsad today.

Replying to another question from independent member M Abdul Matin, he informed the House that the state-run commercial banks and specialized banks waived interest of Taka 2,041.25 crore during the last five years from 2012 to 2016.

Answering another question from treasury bench member Sohrab Uddin, the state minister informed that a total of US$ 3.678 billion received as project assistance from external sources to develop physical infrastructure since independence till June 2016.

During the same period, a total of US$ 1.15 billion received as foreign assistance for other infrastructure development including power, oil, gas and natural resources, rural development and transport.