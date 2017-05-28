Govt to collect personal antiquities

DHAKA : The government is going to launch a campaign for motivating people to deposit to it the antiquities either owned personally or collected by individuals, reports UNB.

The government will also provide incentives if anyone deposits ancient objects from one’s personal collection.

This was disclosed at the 20th meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Cultural Affairs Ministry, held at the Jatiya Sangsad with its chairman Simeen Hussain (Rimi) in the chair on Sunday.

The parliamentary watchdog recommended the Cultural Affairs Ministry to take an initiative for bringing Rajshahi Varendra Museum under its jurisdiction through negotiations with the Education Ministry for the sake of proper preservation of the country’s oldest museum.

The Varendra Research Museum is at the heart of Rajshahi Town and now maintained by Rajshahi University.