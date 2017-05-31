Govt has capability to face any natural disaster, PM tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government has a capability of facing any natural disaster and it (government) has already proved it, reports BSS.

“Natural disasters are our regular companion. But we’ve a capability of tackling any natural calamity and we’ve already proved it,” she said in reply to a supplementary from independent lawmaker Rustam Ali Farazi during her question answer session in the house.

The prime minister said when she came to know from Austria that the severe cyclone “Mora” may hit the country, she directed the authorities concerned to take steps whatever is necessary to save the life of the people.

Besides, she said, measures are being taken to repair the houses that were damaged in the cyclone. In the same way, the damaged embankments would be repaired, she said.

The leader of the house said the government has an attention to embankments that exist in the coastal regions.

The prime minister said Haor Development Board has been constituted for the development of haor, baor and other waterbodies.

“The board has been established for overall development of the regions having waterbodies,” she said, adding this programmes will have to be taken and executed more sincerity.

“However, the water resources ministry will have to be more dynamic. If the ministry moves in slow pace then work wouldn’t be done,” she said.

In this connection, the prime minister further said the projects are being taken in the ministry, but it will have to be more dynamic in implementing the work.