Govt to build over 1,000 new community clinics

DHAKA : The government will build a total of 1,029 new community clinics in different areas of the country to take the basic health services to the people’s doorsteps, reports BSS.

Besides the new clinics, around 2,000 old community clinics would be refurbished so people could get better health services there.

Chief Engineer at the Health Engineering Department Brig Gen M A Mohy on Sunday gave a presentation on the present status and future plan of the community clinic, which already drew attention of many developing countries as an outreach healthcare center for rural people.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim, who attended the programme at his ministry, asked the officials concerned to take necessary steps for introducing more health services at the community clinics.

According to the health ministry, a total of 13,236 community clinics have been set up so far in the country to render healthcare services including reproductive health, pre-and post-delivery healthcare, family planning, immunization, nutrition, health education and consultations. Thirty-two categories of medicines are being given free of cost at the clinics.

Around one crore people are getting treatment from the community clinics across the country every month.

In a survey, conducted by the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, showed that 98 percent people is happy as they are getting their health services from the clinics.