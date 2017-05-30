Gaffar Choudhury works for people’s welfare : Nahid

DHAKA : Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday said Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, a veteran journalist and columnist, is a living legend who has been working for the people’s welfare throughout his life, reports BSS.

“Abdul Gaffar Choudhury has enlightened and inspired us and showed the ways,” an Education Ministry press release quoted the minister as saying at a reception accorded to Choudhury at Dhaka College in the city.

Dhaka College authorities accorded the reception to its former student Abdul Gaffar Choudhury who composed the inspirational song “Amar Bhayer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February” during the Language Movement in 1952, at the college auditorium.

Nahid said he was a leading personality during the language movement and he will remain alive among the people through his historic song “Amar Bhayer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”.

Presided over by Dhaka College Principal Professor Muyajjem Hossain Mullah, the function was addressed by Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary of Education Ministry Sohrab Hossain and Reception Organising Committee Convener Renu Bala.

Associate Professor of Bangla at Dhaka College Md Alamgir Miah read out a citation on Abdul Gaffar Choudhury in the function. A short life history of the preeminent writer was also read out in the programme.

At the function, Gaffar Choudhury recalled the memories of his college life. Later, the minister handed over a memento to the veteran journalist and columnist.