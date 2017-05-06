France’s Le Pen says she ‘changed everything’

PARIS: French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen told The Associated Press on Friday that whether or not she wins Sunday’s election, she and the populist wave that swept her to the presidential runoff have shaken France’s political landscape and a “gigantic political force has been born”, reports UNB.

France, she said, will not be the same.

In an interview Friday in her Paris headquarters hours before campaigning closed, Le Pen said there could be “a surprise” in the results of Sunday’s runoff even though polls show her trailing by a large margin against independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The Sunday election results are being watched throughout Europe and the world to see whether France chooses the nationalist policies of Le Pen and continues the momentum of Britain’s Brexit and the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. Portraits of herself, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump stand on the floor outside her office. Macron, in contrast, represents a pro-European Union, pro-euro outlook and has been endorsed by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

From the political landscape to ideology, French politics have undergone a massive change, Le Pen said. She suggested there’s no turning back to the traditional left-right divide that has defined French political life for generations.

“Maybe there is going to be a surprise that will belie opinion polls,” she said.

“We moved everything, we have changed everything already. The old traditional parties have all been blackballed. Even if we don’t reach our goal, in any event there is a gigantic political force that has been born.”

It’s a “major political force that has replaced the old parties,” she said.

Candidates for the mainstream right, The Republicans, and the governing Socialists were among the nine people eliminated in the April 23 first-round vote. That left Le Pen, 48, and Macron, 39, who formed his own political movement less than a year ago, to contend for the job of chief of state.

Le Pen says she wants to wrench power from the elite and return it to the people of France, the have-nots of globalization.

“The recomposing of French political life is, in any event, en marche (in motion),” she said, using the name of Macron’s political movement, “En March.”

Macron “participated in the change,” she said.

“He is the fusion between the PS (Socialist Party) and the Republicans” on the right,” Le Pen said. He is “the system and we are the people.”