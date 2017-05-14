Four girls ride bikes to promote women empowerment

BENAPOLE : Four female students have embarked on a unique campaign to travel around the country in motorcycles, aiming to promote women empowerment and raise awareness against eve-teasing and child marriage, reports UNB.

The four students-Manoshi Saha, a final year student of Dhaka Medical College, Jannatul Ferdous Shova, a student of National University, and Safia Haque and Asma Akhter, students of Eden Mohila College-started the campaign titled ‘Bangladesh in the eyes of women’ riding two motorcycles onApril 6from Dhaka with permission from Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.

After launching the campaign under the banner of ‘Travelers’, a platform of some 9,500 tour-loving female members, the four students have already visited a number of schools in Narayanganj, Comilla, Brahmanbaria and Narail districts, and reached Jessoreon Saturdayafternoon.

During their visits to the schools, they talked to students and discussed issues relating to women empowerment, Liberation War spirit and eave-teasing and early marriage problems, Safia Haque told a press conference at Jessore Press Clubon Saturday.

They urged the students to resist child marriage and eve-teasing to make Bangladesh a safe place for women. “Bangladeshis a very beautiful country. Journalists are helping us in every district. However, some rowdy youths tried to disturb us, but we handled them with courage”, said Manoshi Saha.