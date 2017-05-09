Forum focusing apparel industry’s sustainability in city May 17

DHAKA : A knowledge-sharing event on the sustainability issues of apparel industry titled ‘Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF)’ will be held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on May 17, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) will host the event, first of its kind, concurrently with its flagship event Bangladesh Denim Expo which is also happening at the same venue on May 17-18.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed and PM’s Adviser on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Dr Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury will jointly inaugurate the Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF).

‘Making Sustainability Easier’ is set as the theme of the Forum which consists of an opening session and four knowledge sessions.

The four knowledge sessions are saving water, resources and cost; energy efficiency, green factories and sustainable financing.

The objective of the sessions is to facilitate meaningful exchange of knowledge to make sustainability easier to be exercised by factories and individuals, organizers said on Tuesday.

Founder Chairman of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and also the founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said the industry has already made commendable strides in the area of sustainability.

“Presence of already 67 LEED certified green garment factories in the country while 222 more are in the offing is the evidence the sector’s steady move towards sustainability,” he quoted as saying in a statement.

The SAF wants to accelerate the momentum within the industry through education, awareness and reducing knowledge gap, he said.

Globally renowned experts of home and abroad will speak on apparel sustainability issues in the four sessions based on the needs of business and customers’ expectations and provide hands-on training, pragmatic knowledge and professional skills through specialized workshops.

Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Managing Director of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange ,said the sessions have been devised in a way to discuss practical aspects of the daily operation at factories, rather than general discussions, to take Bangladesh a step forward as a responsible sourcing destination in the global map.

German Embassy in Dhaka, France Embassy, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI) of Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dansk Fashion and Textile, GIZ Bangladesh, among others, are supporting the event.