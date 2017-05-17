Former diplomat Faruq Ahmed Chy passes away

DHAKA : Former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Faruq Ahmed Choudhury passed away at the city’s Square Hospitals early Wednesday. He was 84, reports UNB.

Faruq Ahmed breathed his last around 4:30am, one of his colleagues told UNB.

His body was brought to the Foreign Ministry at 12:45pm. His first namaz-e-janaza was held there after Zohr prayers.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque, former diplomats and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry attended the janaza.

Both the ministers recalled his role as a diplomat.

Tofail Ahmed said Faruq Ahmed joined Awami League as a member of its Advisory Council after his retirement.

He recalled that the diplomat visited many countries with Bangabandhu after the independence of Bangladesh.

The Commerce Minister said Faruq Ahmed translated into English the Bangla speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the UN in 1974. “He was a big-hearted person and a brilliant diplomat,” Tofail said.

Faruq Ahmed’s body was then taken to his city residence. He will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard after his second namaz-e-janaza at Baitul Aman Mosque at Dhanmondi 7 after Asr prayers.

He is survived by wife, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and admirers.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid expressed deep shock at the death of Faruq Ahmed.

In a condolence message, President Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to his bereaved family members.

Besides, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque and officials of the ministry condoled his demise.

Born in 1934, Faruq Ahmed entered the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1956 and subsequently held various positions at the Pakistan Foreign Office and missions abroad.

After the emergence of Bangladesh, he was appointed the first Chief of Protocol of Bangladesh in 1972.

He served as Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1972 to 1976. During this period, he was involved with the final phase of negotiations leading to Bangladesh’s entry into the Commonwealth.

From 1976 to 1978, Faruq Ahmed was the Ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain. He was also the Ambassador to EEC and Benelux countries from 1978 to 1982.

In 1982, he became the Chief Coordinator of the 13th OIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Dhaka in 1983. He was the Additional Foreign Secretary at the ministry from 1983 to 1984.

Faruq Ahmed became the Foreign Secretary in 1984 and held the position till 1986. He then served as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India from 1986 to 1992.

After retirement in 1992, Choudhury associated himself with social works, and authored a number of books.

He also served at Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), one of the world’s largest NGOs, in different capacities.