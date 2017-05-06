Formation of greater Jessore divn demanded

DHAKA : Several hundred people of greater Jessore living in the capital at a human chain in front of the National Press Club yesterday demanded of the government for immediate formation of Jessore Division, reports BSS.

They claimed that the first and historic district of greater Bengal is neglected in all respects for long and these discriminations could not be removed without formation of such biggest administrative unit. Greater Jessore Development and Division Implementation Parishad, Dhaka arranged the programme with former lawmaker Advocate Khan Tipu Sultan in the chair.

Vice presidents of the parishad Shailendra Nath Saha and Sakura Begum, general secretary of Narail Zila Samity, Dhaka, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Hassan Iqbal, vice president of Magura Zila Samity, Dhaka Advocate Kazi Rezaul Hassan, joint secretary Mia Masudur Rahman, Dhaka University Professor Abdul Majid and general secretary of the parishad Hasanuzzaman Bipul addressed the rally, among others.