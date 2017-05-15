Five Jamaat-Shibir men arrested in Bogra

BOGRA: Police in a drive arrested five activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Islami Chhatra Shibir from Kathom village under Nandigram upazila of the district yesterday.

Police said the arrestees are Anwar Hossain, 19, Abdul Momin, 18, Hasan Ali, 28, Rahim Uddin, 60, residents of the same village and Faruk Hossain, 30, hailing from Singra in Natore district.

Police conducted the drive at the village early this morning and arrested them from the house of Rahim Uddin of the village, said Abdur Razzak, Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station. Police also recovered a huge quantity of Zihadi book from the house, the OC added.