Five fishermen abducted from Sundarbans

SATHKHIRA : Five fishermen were allegedly abducted by a robbers’ gang namely ‘Baro Bhai’ from Manderbaria area of Sundarbans, Sathkhira Range yesterday, reports BSS.

The abducted fishermen are Karim, Bahsar Gazi, Jahangir Ali, Sayed Sarder and Hossain Sheikh.

Local sources said the fishermen went to the area to net fish on May 13.

The robbers attacked and kidnapped them in the early hours of Monday. The robbers also looted their boats, nets and fishes.

Maksud Alam, a forest officer of Sathkhira Range, said they were aware of the matter, but they yet to receive any complaint regarding the matter.