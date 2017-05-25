Film a powerful media to effect social change: Inu

DHAKA : Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said yesterday films were a powerful media to effect social change, reports BSS.

“It creates role models, values and culture,” he told a function of actors and technicians of the film “Ora Egarojon”, a pioneering film based on the Liberation War. The minister said that the cinema had suffered a lot during the successive military rules but under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina the government was pledge-bound to restore its lost glory.

The cinema industry was facing decline, technologically, as well he said adding that the advent of television and internet had brought new challenges for movies but it is nothing unique to Bangladesh.

Other countries have faced similar problems but many of them have faced it with vigor, courage and most importantly, innovation. “We, too, should feel encouraged.