Experts for multi-faced approach of media on climate change

DHAKA : Conveying the messages of climate change and climate events, media should take a multi-faced approach to supplement the efforts of addressing adverse impacts of global climate change, climatologists and communication experts told a summit yesterday, reports BSS.

Media and other information channels must play a crucial role in disseminating information on weather events making those easily understandable to the people, they told the 3rd Abu Media Summit in a city hotel.

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar are jointly organizing the three-day summit on “Climate change and disaster Risk Reduction”.

At a session on “Climate Change and Society”, Chairperson of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Mofizur Rahman said Bangladesh is already witnessing adverse impact of climate change and it must identify social aspects, which are linked to climate changes.

He said a significant number of people in coastal areas are forced to migrate to different places in the country due to different climate events including cyclone, flood and salinity intrusion caused by climate change impact.

Livelihood of the people living in costal and disaster vulnerable areas are severely affected because of climate change impacts, he added.

Prof Mofizur said, “Chance of these migrated people is very high to involve in different crimes and militant networks.” Highlighting importance of the role of media to project different social aspects caused by climate change, he said, adding media should make linkage between social change and climate change issues.

In another session of the summit, Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCD) Dr Saleemul Huq said erratic rainfall, increasing frequency of different climate events including cyclone and flood are associated with negative impacts of climate change.

Referring to recent flash floods in haor areas, he said there might be a linkage between the flood and climate change.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change as well as it also the most climate change adaptative country in the world, he added. Geographical location, topographical feature, proximity to the sea and population density make the country more vulnerable to the risks of climate change, Dr Saleemul added.

At the different session, others said media content producers and journalists require training to produce in-depth reporting to deal with climate change issue and promote better disaster management system.

Scientists, meteorologists and other professionals need skills in knowledge dissemination to ensure that complex scenarios and complicated data sets are able to be translated into news stories and media information material able to be understood, absorbed and used by a wider citizens, they added.