EU Bangladesh’s trusted partner: Minister

DHAKA : Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has described the European Union (EU) as a trusted partner of Bangladesh in its journey towards development, and hoped that the ties will grow further on all fronts in the days o come, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while addressing a reception marking the Europe Day at a city hotel on Tuesday evening. EU Ambassador in Dhaka Pierre Mayaudon also spoke at the programme attended by political leaders, businesspeople, diplomats, senior journalists and civil society members. The Planning Minister urged the EU Ambassador to keep coming and visiting Bangladesh wherever he goes as over 160 million people, what he says, are friends of Europe.

Ambassador Mayaudon is likely to leave Dhaka by August next on completion of his tenure here.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador said Bangladesh is one of the most prominent countries in Asia which is having increasing engagement with the European Union.

Highlighting the success stories of Bangladesh-EU partnership, the diplomat said the EU takes pride over the extraordinary performance in Bangladesh’s RMG industry that helped lift millions of women out of poverty. Bangladesh enjoys duty-free market access to the EU under Everything But Arms (EBA) regime.

The diplomat said no other country like Bangladesh has been able to take an impressive advantage of the duty- and quota-free access to the EU single market of 500 million consumers.

The EU Ambassador also talked about the importance of technology and cooperation between Bangladesh and the EU in this area, saying, “Technology will change our future.”

Mentioning that Bangladesh and Europe share the same dreams, he said the first-ever Bangladesh satellite is being made in France by a European company.

The Europe Day, celebrated on May 9 every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which will make any war between European nations unthinkable.

His vision was to create a European institution that will pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later.

Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.