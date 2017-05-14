Ensuring transparent admin, curbing irregularities stressed

CHITTAGONG : Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chittagong Mohammad Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said here today that his first priority would be to ensure a transparent administration by curbing irregularities in different departments of District Administration, reports BSS.

” I came here to give something to the people of Chittagong but not for taking anything. I urge the people of all walks of life to cooperate me for curbing crimes and freeing the city from traffic congestion,’ he said.

Zillur Rahman Chowdhury was exchanging views with political leaders, public representatives and officials of district administration at his conference room yesterday noon.

Chittagong South district Awami League President Muslem Uddin Ahmed, Superintendent of Chittagong district police Nur-e-Alam Mina, Additional District Magistrate Mominur Rashid, director of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mahfuzul Hoq Shah, Chittagong city Commander of Muktijuddah Sangsad Mozaffar Ahmed, different upazila Chairmen, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Municipalty Mayors and heads of all departments, among others, attended the meeting.