Ensuring availability of water from common rivers

The rivers are life-giving to the still largely pastoral or agrarian economy of Bangladesh. But most of these rivers, their tributaries and distributaries present a sorrowful spectacle today compared to their previous state. The rivers are common to both India and Bangladesh but have been unilaterally regulated on the Indian side through dams and other structures to divert water for various purposes in that country. The result has been the drying up of these rivers on the Bangladesh side and the silting of their beds. This means very lean flows of such rivers in Bangladesh during the dry season that make them practically useless or difficult for navigation or for irrigation of the agricultural hinterlands. In the wet seasons, the heavily silted river beds easily and frequently produce devastating floods. The country is going through another dry season and, reportedly, the rivers are drying up at an alarming rate.

There are some 54 rivers which are common to both India and Bangladesh. But only one treaty is in place for sharing of the Ganges water between the two countries. But this is very inadequate and it is imperative to go all out to engage the neigbouring country in dialogue to prevent its unilateral water withdrawals from all other common rivers not covered by water sharing agreement. Reportedly, even the Ganges water sharing treaty is not being observed scrupulously by the Indian side.

The grim consequences of the absence of water sharing treaties for common rivers facilitating unilateral withdrawl of river waters by India, are much in evidence in Bangladesh. Transportation through the inland waterway– the cheapest and most convenient for bulk cargoes — was possible through some 24,000 kilometer of waterway in Bangladesh that existed prior to the establishment and commissioning of the Farraka barrage in India. This length of the inland waterway inside Bangladesh shrank to some 7,000 kilometer after the operationalisation of the Farraka barrage and further shrank to some 3,000 kilometer only in recent years due to intervention in the common river systems by India. According to a report, the dry season length of the waterway inside Bangladesh came down to about 1,500 kilomtere in the last dry season. Its length could further shrink in the present dry season. This is clearly a frightful picture and underlines the necessity of giving the highest priority to getting rightful shares of waters of rivers in support of a water management plan. Agriculture or irrigation, fisheries, transportation and related sectors will experience worse havocs in Bangladesh even in the near future if accords are not reached with India to give us rightful shares of river waters.

The Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) of India and Bangladesh has been in existence for decades. But the value of this body has become questionable for Bangladesh in view of the waterless conditions in its rivers in the dry season. Bangladesh has serious talking points in any JRC meeting including India’s river-linking project the implementation of which could be very disastrous for Bangladesh’s economy and environment. Indian leaders have been saying that they would not implement this project without consulting or taking into consideration Bangladesh’s views about it. But promises are one thing and realities another. The Indian government, for all practical purposes, has initiated work on this project as reflected in the signing of recent agreements between several Indian states to link up their rivers. The Indians are saying that these link up of rivers are in the southern region of India and would not affect Bangladesh. But it is difficult to rest assured because India has acted unilaterally in many cases in respect of the common rivers in the past while promising prior to these actions that they would do nothing that would be found as detrimental by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh authorities have been persistently telling their Indian counterparts that the stipulated amounts of waters have not been flowing into Bangladesh as per the Ganges water sharing agreement. Similar situation is faced in relation to its other major irrigation project, the Teesta irrigation project. India has unilaterally built a barrage on its side over the border over the Teesta river. This has been causing waterlessness for the Teesta irrigation project in the dry seasons and thousands of farmers are in despair about non availability of irrigation water. Not only the Ganges and the Teesta, Indian authorities have set up dams and other diversionary structures on many of the common rivers without any consultation or water sharing agreement with Bangladesh. Therefore, the day is not far off when the agriculture, riverine transportation, fisheries and ecology of Bangladesh would be meeting extensive disaster from such unconscientious and unilateral withdrawal of waters from common rivers.

JRC has been around for a long time but its concrete achievements, specially in relation to these worsening woes of Bangladesh, have been practically nothing. Over all these years this body could do nothing practically to secure for Bangladesh its rightful shares of waters of common rivers with India. Following the last JRC meeting, Bangladesh has only gone on experiencing unprecedented poor flow in the common rivers . The same is creating havoc for Bangladesh’s agriculture, irrigation, navigation, communication, fisheries, etc.

Thus, there is every need to engage India in hard talks over the common rivers at the fastest. Apart from pressing for immediate bilateral talks on these issues, the JRC must be turned into an effective tool to discuss all of these and many other river related issues with India with a view to their immediate effective resolution. Bangladesh’s back has almost reached the wall in respect of the waters of the common rivers. It can no more absorb the withdrawal of waters of the common rivers by India. If it wants to save its economy and ecology, it must be prepared to go the whole hog to get its rightful shares of waters of rivers from India.

Appropriate international organizations and forums need to be sensitized about Bangladesh’s plight. International laws in this area are very much in Bangladesh’s favour as it is the lower riparian. Sovereign states in many parts of the world have gone for international arbitration over contentious river water sharing issues. The weaker countries did not hold back from such a course fearing the displeasure of the stronger ones because the price of doing so was considered as very high. Bangladesh, thus, would be doing nothing inconsistent or impractical if it seeks to internationalise the river issues for the costs of not doing so are proving to be very great for Bangladesh.