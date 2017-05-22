Electricity supply to be normal in 4-5 days: Nasrul

DHAKA : State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said the unstable power situation in the country would return to normalcy to some extent within 4-5 days, reports BSS.

“It’s an unexpected disruption of power supply due to the collapse of Ashuganj-Sirajganj tower having 400-kv capacity for south-western and northern areas of the country by rough weather,” he told newsmen at a briefing at his office here.

The state minister said the authorities concerned have been working to repair the tower, which would require 6-7 months’ time by engaging the foreign technicians.

The government is supplying electricity across around 350 rivers, so natural disaster can take place any time, he said.

Replying to a question, he assured all consumers that there will be no crisis of electricity during the Ramadan, adding, “We will be in a better position during the holy month.”

He said large scale power plants are yet to be put into operation. “We need three more years for uninterrupted power supply,” Nasrul said adding, “eight power plants with 1,886 MW capacity are now under overhauling and some of them would go for operation within 3-4 days.”

He said the government has been working to change some 2.50 lakh transmitters across the country aimed at increasing capacity of power supply.