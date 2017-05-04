Education for all a top priority, says PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said ensuring education for all is her government’s top priority as it is the main tool to build a poverty-free nation, reports UNB.

“Education for all is utmost important for the country to build a hunger- and poverty-free nation. Without modern and competitive education, a nation can’t survive in the global arena,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this at a ceremony marking the handover of SSC and equivalent examination results at her office.

Praising the steps taken for upgrading the qualitative standard of education, the Prime Minister hoped that all concerned, including teachers and students, will have to be more aware to improve the quality of education.

She thanked the Education Ministry for introducing the new system under which answer scripts are checked by third examiners for the proper evaluation of the performance of candidates.

“The decision to introduce the new system was very timely one as the proper evaluation of candidates is very important, and the pass rate has declined slightly for that,” she said.

Putting emphasis on science-based education for survival in the competitive world, Hasina said her government has introduced multimedia classrooms in 23,500 schools, while computer labs are being set up in different schools.

The Prime Minister said these days students hardy fear board examinations following the introduction of Primary Examination Certificate and Junior School Certificate examination.

Hasina said the government will set up residential schools and colleges in char, haor and hilly areas so that the students could attend the classes regularly.

Apart from distribution of free textbooks and providing stipends and scholarships for the spread of education, she said, the government set up Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust Fund with a Tk-1000 crore seed money to help the poor but meritorious students continue their higher education.

Hasina urged the students, guardians and teachers to avail themselves of the opportunities created by the government for the development of education.

She greeted the successful students for their good results and advised those who could not succeed not to be frustrated. “You better prepare for the next examination.”

Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the students and the teachers of Sherpur and Sathkhira districts through a videoconference.

Hasina also thanked the teachers for teaching their students against militancy, terrorism and child marriage, and urged them to project the real history of the Liberation War.

PMO Secretary Suraiya Begum, Education Secretary Sohrab Hossain, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Chairmen of the 10 Education Boards were present on the occasion.