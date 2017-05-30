Education inspector caught in the act

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday caught an education inspector of the Education Ministry red-handed while taking bribe, reports UNB.

An 11-member ACC team, led by its director Nasim Anwar, arrested Mustafizur Rahman, an assistant education inspector of the Inspection and Audit Directorate (Education Ministry) from the premises of the city’s Palwell Market around 5 pm, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

Earlier, during his inspection to Panchagram Sammilani High School of Nazirpur upazila in Pirojpur, Mustafizur Rahman demanded Tk 3 lakh from the school’s headmaster. Ranjit Kumar Boiragi. as bribe.

The education inspector threatened that if the money is not given to him, he will submit a negative report about the school, Pranab said.

Later, Ranjit lodged a complaint with the Commission in this regard. In consultation with ACC officials, the plaintiff went to Paltan area on Tuesday evening to give Mustafizur Tk 2 lakh in bribe.

While receiving the money, the ACC team caught the education inspector red-handed. Besides, Tk 92,000 was recovered from Mustafizur’s possession he reportedly collected as bribe from others.