ECNEC approves five projects involving Tk 10,551 crore

DHAKA : The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved the amendment to the ASHRAYAN-2 project with an additional expenditure of Taka 3,671 crore for constructing houses of 1.70 families and rehabilitation of 40,000 landless families, reports BSS.

The meeting of the ECNEC was held at the NEC conference room with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“The ECNEC has approved five projects including amendment to the ASHRAYAN-2 project involving a total of Tk 10,551 crore,” planning minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told reporters at a post-meeting briefing here.

The entire project costs will come from the government exchequer, he added.

Under the ASHRAYAN-2 Project (amended), the government will construct house for 1.70 families on their own land and 40,000 landless families will be rehabilitated in barrack. The implementation of the project will cost a total of Tk 4,840 crore, he said.