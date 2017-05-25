EC Roadmap can’t ensure fair polls: BNP

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Thursday said the Election Commission’s (EC’s) roadmap for the next general election will not work unless a level-playing field and an election-time neutral government could be ensured, reports UNB.

“The Election Commission has recently announced a roadmap for the election. But, the Commission’s first responsibility is to ensure a level-playing field. The roadmap can’t be implemented without creating equal opportunities for all parties,” he told a discussion.

Pro-BNP Student leaders of Dhaka University Central Students Union (Ducsu) and All- Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press club, demanding the release of BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said an election-time impartial government is crucial for holding a fair and acceptable election as the EC will not be able to work independently under a partisan government.

The BNP leader said their party wants to help the EC implement its roadmap. “But, we call upon the government to establish an election-time neutral government system first for a fair election.”

He said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia will present before the nation a framework of the election-time government after Ramadan.

Mosharraf warned that the country’s people will come up with strong resistance if the government tries to hold any unilateral election like January-5, 2014 one.

He also said their party will force the government to hold the next election under a non-partisan neutral government through waging a strong movement.

Mosharraf said the government has turned Bangladesh into a ‘police state’ as it has got isolated from people.

He alleged that the government is trying to suppress BNP leaders and activists with its repressive acts. “It won’t be possible to weaken BNP by resorting to repressive acts. The more you’ll repress us, the more our party will get popular.”

The BNP leader urged the government to release their party leaders Barkatullah Bulu and Khairul Kabir Khokan after withdrawing all the cases filed against them.