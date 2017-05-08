Eastland celebrates 30th anniversary

Eastland Insurance, one of the 1st generation private sector Non-life Insurance Companies celebrated 30th years of its founding anniversary on Saturday, a press release said. In this connection, Eastland Organized a reception and cultural program followed by dinner at Golf Garden, Army Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment. Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud and a large numbers of Business magnets, Diplomats, Elite of the Society and Valued Clients graced the Occasion.

Chairman of the Company, Mahabubur Rahman while speaking stated that long and difficult journey of 30 years by Eastland Insurance was a landmark event in the growing Insurance industry of the Country. Concerted efforts, fortitude and above all the strong commitment and dedication to uphold the business ethics and standards were the major factors behind its success. The Company achieved, Credit Rating ‘AA+’ (Double A plus) by CRISL and Best Annual Report & Best Corporate Award of ICAB and ICMAB many a time. He also pointed out that Company’s capital now stands at 654 million and while total investment and total assets amounting to Tk. 1161 million and Tk. 2347 million respectively. Eastland settled claims amounting to Tk. 2276 million so far. He also pointed that Bangladesh has set its target to achieve middle income status by 2021 and Eastland is in preparedness to match the target, launching new products including digital ones. On this auspicious occasion, Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA), eminent Insurance personalities, prominent bankers and Business magnets sent their messages eulogizing Eastland’s achievements and wishing all success in days to come.

Recognizing soul of trust, Eastland profoundly felicitated Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq, icon Lawyer for his unparalleled contribution to humanities and presented him with Crest of honour. The three others Sentu Kumar Hajong was honoured for research and success in inventing varieties of rice using compost fertilizer & natural pesticides; Tara Miah a rickshaw puller who has been providing educational materials to the needy students of various school out of his tiny income and Srot a voluntary organization for imparting education to the blind and visually impaired students and extended them with financial assistance. Arun Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Eastland also spoke on the occasion.