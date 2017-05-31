e-GP System will unavailable for 4-hrs on Friday

DHAKA : The electronic government procurement (e-GP) Portal (www.eprocure.gov.bd) will not be available from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday (June 2) for maintenance work of e-GP System.

The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Ministry of Planning, is implementing e-GP as part of a government directive to digitize public procurement in the country, said an official release.