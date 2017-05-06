DU to set up Bangabandhu’s sculpture at 7 March Bhaban

DHAKA : A sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be set up at 7 March Bhaban, adjacent to Rokeya Hall on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique yesterday witnessed the under-construction sculpture on Shahnewsaz Hostel premises on the campus, said a DU press release.

Fine Art Faculty Dean Professor Nisar Hossain, Rokeya Hall Provost and Project Director Professor Nazma Shaheen and senior teachers and artists of the Fine Art Institute were present on the occasion, among others.

Professor Arefin Siddique expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction of the sculpture, the release added.