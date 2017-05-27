DSCC Mayor for stern action against illegal price hike during Ramadan

DHAKA : Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon yesterday voiced a note of warning of taking stern actions against the traders who would sell the essential commodities at illegally hiked prices during the holy month of Ramadan, reports BSS.

“Actions will be taken where there will be irregularities,” the mayor said while visiting the essential commodity market at Hatirpul in the city on the eve of the Ramadan.

He said eight city corporation teams led by executive magistrates will monitor 29 kitchen markets in the DSCC areas during the Ramadan.