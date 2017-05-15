Drive in Satkhira; 37 held

SATKHIRA : In separate drives in different parts of the district from Sunday night to Monday morning, police arrested 37 accused on various charges, reports UNB.

Of the arrestees, 12 people were held from Sadar upazila, seven from Kalaroa, four from Tala, two from Kaliganj, five from Shyamnagar, four from Assasuni, two from Debhata and one from Patkelghata upazilas, said Mizanur Rahman, an inspector of the Special Branch of police in Satkhira. Police also recovered 80 pieces of Yaba tablets during the drive.

They are accused in different cases including acts of sabotage and drug abuse, the police officer added.