Drive against polythene, plastic bags to begin May 15

DHAKA : The government will launch a week-long special drive across the country on May 15 against the use of polythene and plastic bags, and to ensure the mandatory use of jute-made bags for the packaging of 17 commodities, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a coordination meeting between the Textiles and Jute Ministry and different organisations and stakeholders under it at the conference room of the ministry.

State Minister for Textiles and Jute Mirza Azam was present as the chief guest at the meeting which elaborately discussed how to properly implement the ‘Mandatory Jute Packaging Act, 2010’.

Azam told the meeting that the government by formulating the act seven years back made it mandatory for using the environment-friendly jute-made bags for packaging of 17 commodities-rice, paddy, wheat, maize, fertilizer, sugar, chilly, turmeric, onion, ginger, garlic, pulses, coriander, potato, and flour and husk-for transportation or preservation.

He voiced displeasure as polythene and plastic bags are still being used for packaging the 17 commodities defying the law.

Under the circumstances, Azam said they will conduct the special drive through mobile courts on all roads, highways and waterways, and at land ports, good-laden transports, different factories and enterprises those produce the commodities or export and import those.